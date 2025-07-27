Advertisement
King Honey in receivership as Me Today fails to find buyer

King Honey beekeepers in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Mānuka honey company King Honey has called in the receivers after its parent company Me Today failed to find a buyer for the struggling operation, BusinessDesk reports.

The Bank of New Zealand has appointed Richard Nacey and John Fisk of PwC NZ as receivers and managers

