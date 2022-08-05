Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Kāinga Ora's 'huge upfront payment' clinched its purchase of Ferncliffe Farms

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson was warned about an increased risk of public funds "maintaining or increasing urban land prices rather than reducing them". Photo / Getty Images

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was warned about an increased risk of public funds "maintaining or increasing urban land prices rather than reducing them". Photo / Getty Images

The Government's winning $70.4 million offer for rural land known as Ferncliffe Farms trumped private sector bids because it constituted a "huge upfront payment" with no conditions to mitigate risk, sources close to the process have told the Herald.

The 95-hectare rural property on the fringe of Tauranga City requires

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness