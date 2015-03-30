Companies, farmers and the government have spent hundreds of millions of euros on more processing plants, equipment and cows in a bid to become the world's fastest-growing dairy producer.

Companies, farmers and the government have spent hundreds of millions of euros on more processing plants, equipment and cows in a bid to become the world's fastest-growing dairy producer.

In the lobby of Ireland's Agriculture Department in Dublin, a flat-screen TV displays a digital clock counting down the seconds until April 1.

That's when the European Union removes production caps that limited dairy expansion across the continent for three decades.

Call it milk freedom day. Ireland has been gearing up for it since 2010. Companies, farmers and the government have spent hundreds of millions of euros on more processing plants, equipment and cows in a bid to become the world's fastest-growing dairy producer.

Even though a global milk surplus has left dairy prices near a five-year low, farmers on the Emerald Isle are still pushing ahead with expansion plans because they're low-cost producers, exploiting a rainy climate and a grassy countryside ideal for grazing.

Boosting output will allow the country, still recovering from its worst recession on record, to add 10,000 jobs in the next five years, including as many as 4000 on farms, the government estimates.