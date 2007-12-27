<i>Leading questions:</i> Craig Norgate, Chairman of PGG Wrightson

Craig Norgate

KEY POINTS:

Craig Norgate took over the chairmanship of rural services supplier PGG Wrightson in October, having been one of the brains behind the merger of Pyne Gould Guinness and Wrightson back in 2005.



In December, NZ Farming Systems Uruguay - set up by PGG Wrightson to develop dairy farm operations in Uruguay - listed on the stock exchange having bought 30,980ha of land and farms, and raised about $280 million since an initial public offer in December 2006.



How would you describe 2007 for your company?



Tremendous for the company, as we converted the base we established with the merger [of Wrightson and PGG] into the beginnings of making a real difference for farmers and took NZ Farming Systems Uruguay from zero to $400 million in a year.



What was the company's greatest achievement?



The promotion of NZ Farming Systems Uruguay. It was an idea a year ago and is now among New Zealand's largest international investments.



And greatest disappointment?



The failure of the meat industry to position itself to deliver the benefits of the global protein boom to sheep farmers.



What will be the major challenges in 2008?



Fixing the meat industry. Exporters other than dairy coping with a dollar that is overvalued due to excess consumption underpinned by borrowings and government spending.



What was the most interesting business story of 2007?



Reality versus fantasy - the Commerce Commission versus The Warehouse parties.



Where are you going for the holidays?



Matarangi Beach, Coromandel.



What will you be reading?



Brasil, the novel.