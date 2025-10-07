Skim milk powder, another key product, eased by 0.5% to US$2599/tonne, having fallen from US$2805 on August 6.

In the other Fonterra reference products, butter prices fell by 3.0% to US$6712/tonne and butter milk powder eased 2.3% to US$2768/tonne.

Running against the trend was anhydrous milk fat, which firmed 1.2% to US$6916/tonne.

NZX Dairy data show New Zealand milk production for August was up 1.8% year-on-year (up 2.5% on a milksolids basis).

Production in the season-to-date was up 3.2% (up 4.2% on a milksolids basis).

Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said the auction result was better than expected, given the extra supply coming on board.

“Production is running quite a bit ahead of last year’s levels, so the market has started to adjust to that,” Eckhold said.

“Prices are back, and whole milk powder was down just over 2%, which is probably not a bad outcome,” he told the Herald.

China took up over half the whole milk powder on offer, which suggests demand is still there, Eckhold said.

“We think prices are still consistent with the $10/kg forecast we’ve got for the current season,” he said.

“We’ve actually built in a bit of downside there for that, so the prices could go down a bit further and still be consistent with that forecast.

“And the exchange rate is actually supportive for the New Zealand dollar prices that farmers are receiving.

“Volumes have actually increased a little bit earlier than usual this year because growing conditions have been excellent, and also the volumes have been improving in some of the other producers around the world as well.

“There is a general sense there that the supply is a bit more ample than perhaps it has been for most of the last year or so.”

NZX Dairy said the global milk production picture remains strong for this time of year, with recent data out of New Zealand, the United States, the European Union and Argentina showing robust year-on-year growth in both tonnage and milksolids.

This had naturally put downward pressure on milk powder pricing, NZX Dairy said.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.