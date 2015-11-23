Futures hint at bounce-back for dairy prices

"This is especially the case when you compare New Zealand prices to those achieved by US and Europe competitors," Williams said.

"These positive dynamics are being reflected in the NZX futures prices, which have bounced solidly post the latest GDT auction and point to an uplift at the next auction."

ANZ continues to forecast a $4.25 to $4.50 farmgate milk price, but Fonterra now faces improved prospects for its dividend as its financial performance picks up.

The 20 per cent fall in the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's dairy land index over the past few months "does look alarming" but Williams was wary of reading too much into the drop given the market can be illiquid at this time of the year.

"Undoubtedly, stress and pressures are intense and the sector remains a key area of downside risk for the economy more broadly," he said.

Recent price falls are a reminder of what is now a key feature of the dairy market - volatility.

Nigel Brunel, director financial markets at OM Financial - said the futures market was building up a premium compared with prices achieved at last week's auction.

The December whole milk powder futures contract was at a US$100 premium to the last GDT outcome, and the January contract was at a $150 premium," Brunel said.

"It keeps on surprising from a volatility perspective."

While the next GDT auction is a week way, current futures pricing suggested a bounce was on the way.

"But a week is a long time in the dairy market," he said. "The odds are on for a 5 to 10 per cent gain, but that can change on a dime."