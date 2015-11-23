Futures hint at bounce-back for dairy prices

Dairy prices look to have finally bottomed out and tentative signs have emerged in the futures market that they may soon improve.
At last week's GlobalDairyTrade auction, prices fell by 7.9 per cent - the third decline in row - but futures pricing since then suggests the market may have turned.
Whole milk powder prices fell by 11 per cent to US$2148 a tonne at the last sale. Fonterra's $4.60 a kg farmgate forecast rests on whole milk powder prices improving to US$3000 a tonne by the first half of 2016. Fonterra is expected to review its forecast early next month.
"We feel prices are now at the bottom of a fair-value range for current market conditions," said ANZ rural economist Con Williams.