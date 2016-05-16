Farmers listen in silence to speakers at the Fonterra annual meeting held at Waitoa in the Waikato. Photo / File

Fonterra's farmer shareholders will vote next month on whether to accept governance changes to trim the board by two directors and install a new selection process.

The Auckland-based cooperative will hold a special meeting on June 10 in Hamilton to amend its constitution allowing it to cut the board to 11 from 13, and introduce a new system to elect farmer directors, according to the notice of meeting.

Some farmers have been lobbying for a smaller board, and the proposed changes will see seven farmer directors and four independents, compared to the nine farmers and four independents currently. The chair is elected by the board and will have to be a farmer director.

The new voting process for farmer directors would ditch the single transferable voting system, which has been criticised for politicising elections, in favour of a nominations committee putting forward candidates who would need at least 50 per cent support to join the board.

"If the cooperative is to move forward and stay focused on delivering wealth to its farmers every month of the year, we need to move past the annual distraction of an electioneering process," chairman John Wilson said in his letter to farmers. "The recommendation has unanimous support from the board. It also has strong majority support from your shareholders' council."