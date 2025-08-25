BusinessDesk's Garth Bray on the significance of the news Fonterra to sell Mainland for $3.84B. Video / Herald NOW

Fonterra says it has settled a licence dispute with one of its biggest customers in Australia, Bega Cheese.

The settlement means the purchase price payable by France’s Lactalis for Fonterra’s consumer businesses - announced last week - will go from $3.845 billion to $4.22b.

“Bega agrees that the structure of the sale to Lactalis of Fonterra’s global consumer and associated businesses does not constitute a change of control under the Bega licences,” the co-op said.

“As a result, the Bega licences held by Fonterra’s Australian business will be included in the divestment.”

As previously announced, Lactalis will pay Fonterra $375 million for the Bega licences in addition to the $3.845b base enterprise value, bringing the total proceeds for the sale of the consumer and associated businesses to $4.22b.