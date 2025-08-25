Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fonterra settles with Bega, takes price for Mainland sale to $4.22b

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

BusinessDesk's Garth Bray on the significance of the news Fonterra to sell Mainland for $3.84B. Video / Herald NOW

Fonterra says it has settled a licence dispute with one of its biggest customers in Australia, Bega Cheese.

The settlement means the purchase price payable by France’s Lactalis for Fonterra’s consumer businesses - announced last week - will go from $3.845 billion to $4.22b.

“Bega agrees that the structure of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save