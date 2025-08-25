Fonterra has agreed to pay Bega’s legal costs to resolve the dispute.
Last week, Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell said an initial public offering for the co-op’s consumer business was a live option until he signed off on its outright sale to Lactalis.
The purchase price was well over market expectations and will count as one of New Zealand’s biggest corporate transactions.
The sale comprised Fonterra’s global consumer business (excluding Greater China) and consumer brands; the integrated foodservice and ingredients businesses in Oceania and Sri Lanka; and the Middle East and Africa foodservice business.
Hurrell said the sale process attracted widespread interest.
“We can’t get into who the parties were, but I think that the value that has come through suggests that it was a very competitive and contestable process,” he told a news conference at the time.
He said an initial public offer (IPO) option was “on the table” right up until the deal with Lactalis was signed.
Market analysts have said a trade sale was the most likely outcome.
