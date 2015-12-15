Fonterra sells Aust business to Parmalat

Trucking one - a Fonterra tanker delivering milk to the Clandeboye factory where milk is transformed into mozzarella cheese.

Fonterra said it would sell its Australian yoghurt and dairy dessert business to Parmalat Australia.

Both parties entered into exclusive negotiations which have now culminated in the signing of a sale agreement. Fonterra did not disclose the sale price.

The transaction, which is conditional on regulatory and other approvals, is expected to be completed in the first half the of the 2016 calendar year.

The divestment of its Australian yoghurt and dairy desserts business, which includes manufacturing sites at Tamar Valley and Echuca as well as its Australian yoghurt and dairy dessert brands, is part of a comprehensive plan to return the Co-operative's Australian business to strong and sustainable profitability, Fonterra said.

Fonterra has in recent months been making changes to its Australian operations, which have struggled to perform.