Fonterra lifts 2025 farmgate milk price forecast to $10.15/kgMS

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell. Photo / Alyse Wright

Fonterra has increased its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2024/25 season to $10.15 per kg of milksolids from $10.00/kg, and has narrowed its forecast range for the current season.

The forecast range for 2024/25 has narrowed from $9.70-$10.30 per kilo of milksolids (kgMS) to $10.10-$10.20/kgMS, with the final price

