Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell. Photo / Alyse Wright

Fonterra has increased its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2024/25 season to $10.15 per kg of milksolids from $10.00/kg, and has narrowed its forecast range for the current season.

The forecast range for 2024/25 has narrowed from $9.70-$10.30 per kilo of milksolids (kgMS) to $10.10-$10.20/kgMS, with the final price to be released alongside the co-op’s final result, due in September.

Fonterra has retained the $10.00/kgMS forecast for the current 2025/26 season and narrowed the range from $8.00-$11.00/kgMS to $9.00-$11.00/kgMS.

“As we close out the 2025 financial year, I’m pleased to be in the position to increase the forecast for the 2024/25 season by 15 cents,” chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

“We began the season with a wide forecast range to account for potential volatility in commodity prices and exchange rates resulting from geopolitical dynamics.