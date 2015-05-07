Fonterra launches Anchor Organic

Fonterra's Anchor Organic milk will work out be about 20c per glass more expensive than its standard Anchor brand.

Fonterra has delved into the world of organic milk through the nationwide launch today of a new brand, Anchor Organic.

As it stands, organic milk represents about 2.5 per cent of the market but is a segment that is growing quickly, Fonterra Brands New Zealand managing director Tim Deane said.

Organic milk represents about 8 per cent of the UK milk market and 15 per cent of the market in the United States.

Deane said in New Zealand the existing organic milk brands were only available in certain regions or were expensive.

