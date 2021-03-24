Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Fonterra has a new strategy but what exactly does it mean for farmers' $8b capital investment?

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Fonterra, NZ's biggest company, is reviewing its capital structure. Photo / File

Fonterra, NZ's biggest company, is reviewing its capital structure. Photo / File

With Fonterra's disappointing return on $8 billion of farmer investment over a decade and future capital looking scarce, it's time its leaders spelled out why it's worth keeping some overseas and mature businesses, says investment bank Jarden.

Analyst Arie Dekker said having stabilised trust and confidence since 2019 with "a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness