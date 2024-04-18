Fonterra says Anna Palairet has been permanently appointed as the co-op’s chief operating officer.
Palairet had been acting in the position since June 2023 when she replaced Fraser Whineray, who left the co-op after a three-year stint to focus on venture capital and investing.
Chief executive Miles Hurrell said Palairet had valuable expertise and a strong relationship focus, which would serve her well.
“Anna has extensive experience in operational, customer, sustainability, and sales roles,” he said.
Palairet spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at Air New Zealand before joining Fonterra in October 2022 as global supply chain director.