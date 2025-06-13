Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Fieldays farmers spend big as retailers share optimism

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Herald reporter Tom Raynel gives us his take on Fieldays after his first visit to the iconic agricultural show

Fieldays retailers and vendors say they are benefiting from high milk and red meat prices, as farmers have come to the event in droves looking to get a bargain.

The four-day event has been popular for decades, but the sentiment throughout the community is high on the back of well-performing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness