Thousands braved strong southerlies and low temperatures to turn out at the Fieldays agricultural event at Mystery Creek, near Hamilton, amid an air of renewed optimism across a raft of different primary sectors.
From dairy through to kiwifruit, the primary is in a sweet spot, with the country's biggest merchandise export, dairy, bouncing back convincingly from a two-year slump.
"If you look right across the agri sector, the reality is that there is a good productivity improvement, growth, and better prices," Fonterra chairman John Wilson told the Herald.
"Farmers are sensing that, and that they are therefore able to plan for their businesses," Wilson, who also sits on the board of fruit and vegetable exporter T&G Global, said.
Wilson said he was still comfortable with Fontera's forecast of a $6.15/kg milk price for 2016/7, and a total payout of $6.55/kg.