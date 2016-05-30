Farmers turn backs on abysmal season

Fonterra last week set its opening forecast for 2016/17 at $4.25 a kg of milk solids - below market expectations of around $4.50 per kg. Photo / Supplied

Hopes are running high that the first GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction for 2016/17 will show an improvement in dairy prices after farmers consign the poorest season in a decade to the scrap heap.

NZX futures have, over the last few sales, proven to be an inaccurate indicator of things to come, but market expectations are that prices this Thursday will be flat to slightly weaker.

"I'm hopeful that it will be another 2 or 3 per cent increase," said Federated Farmers Waikato president Chris Lewis.

"I think most farmers will be happy with a little increase every now and then, rather than a big rise followed by a big fall."

