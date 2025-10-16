Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Farmers launch last‑minute plan to block Dawn Meats’ $270m Alliance bid

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Southland farmer and Alliance Group supplier Jeff Grant says red meat prices have never been better. Photo / Supplied

Southland farmer and Alliance Group supplier Jeff Grant says red meat prices have never been better. Photo / Supplied

A last-minute bid to keep meat processor Alliance Group in New Zealand hands has been made before a $270 million offer from Europe’s Dawn Meats to buy a 65% stake in the company is put to farmer-shareholders on Monday.

A group of leading New Zealand farmers said they have secured

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save