Labour's pledge to curtail the conversion of highly productive land to forestry has helped take some heat out of the pastoral versus forestry argument, with farmers saying it's a step in the right direction.
The party's forestry spokesperson Stuart Nash said any conversion of highly productive farmland into forestry would require a resource consent to ensure rural communities were well-supported during the economic recovery.
Nash pledged that within the first six months of the next term of government, Labour would revise the National Environment Standards for Plantation Forestry to enable councils to once again determine what classes of land can be used for plantation and carbon forests.
Federated Farmers vice-president Andrew Hoggard said Labour's move was a step in the right direction, but said that farmers still had an issue with the carbon emissions trading scheme, which incentivises investment in forestry.