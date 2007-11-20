'Draconian' rules threaten farmers, warns Pedersen

KEY POINTS:

Federated Farmers president Charlie Pedersen has fired a broadside at the use of the Resource Management Act to restrict farming practice.



Having regional rules that intended to improve water quality was laudable but no council had undertaken a cost benefit analysis, Pedersen said as the National Council meeting began in Wellington yesterday.



"These rules are becoming increasingly draconian and threaten the viability of farming in some parts of New Zealand," he said. "The Resource Management Act is the device being used."



The flow of nutrients into water bodies was the main issue affecting quality, Pedersen said.



Some regional councils were increasingly requiring landowners to apply for consents for ordinary farming activity, he said.



"There must be a trade-off between environmental goals and economic progress that leads to higher standards of living for all New Zealanders."



Severe restrictions in catchments were deemed sensitive, but more areas were likely to follow, he said.



A booklet launched by Federated Farmers last night promoted a number of changes the organisation would like made to the Resource Management Act.