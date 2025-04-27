Delegat Group is feeling the pressure of US tariffs. Photo / File

Wine producer and exporter Delegat Group has revised down its sales and operating profit guidance for the June year due to the imposition this month of trade tariffs by the United States.

The company now expects an operating net profit after tax of $47.0 million to $50.0m, down from its previous guidance of $55.0m to $60.0m.

Delegat Group said its performance for the nine months ended March 31 was in line with its forecast and market guidance.

“However, the introduction of a 10% tariff on imports imposed by the US administration, announced on April 3, has resulted in significant uncertainty expressed by our US distributors regarding forward shipments for Q4 [April – June 2025],“ it said.

“This uncertainty has led to a revised global case sales and profit guidance.”