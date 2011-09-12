Court bid to get Crafars back on land

Photo / Christine Cornege

A former South Taranaki mayoral candidate is embroiled in a legal battle with the receivers of the Crafar properties over a bid to remove patriarch Allan Crafar and his family from the land.

Huntly woman Elizabeth (Liz) Lambert is seeking an injunction stopping KordaMentha from kicking the Crafars off the property, because she wants to buy the 16 farms for herself and keep the Crafars as tenants.

The Crafar empire, once New Zealand's biggest private dairy operation, was placed in receivership almost two years ago owing more than $200 million to banks and PGG Wrightson.

Shanghai's Pengxin International Group agreed to spend $200m buying the farms and upgrading the 16 farms in January, after a bid by Natural Dairy was rejected by the Government on the Overseas Investment Office's recommendation.

That agreement cannot be overridden, unless Pengxin's bid is knocked back by the Overseas Investment Office.