Cook Strait ferry cows OK - probe

The image, taken through the open top of a stock truck, has been shared more than 8500 times since being posted on Facebook by Anne Robson on March 8. Photo / Facebook

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said there was no evidence of an animal welfare offence after investigating a complaint about the condition of cows being transported on the Cook Strait ferry in March.

The animals were being shipped from a farm in the upper South Island to a meat processing plant in Wellington.

The ministry's district compliance manager for Nelson/Marlborough, Ian Bright, said animal welfare inspectors interviewed the farmer, the stock agent who arranged the transport, the truck driver, the transport company owner, the yardman at the processing plant and the veterinarian at the plant who inspected the animals on arrival.

"After speaking to all people who handled the animals from the farm to processing, there was no evidence of the animals suffering physical harm through poor body condition," Bright said in a statement. "There was no evidence of an animal welfare offence.

