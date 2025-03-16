Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Cherry grower Cherri Global in liquidation, $42m owed

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Cherri Global and its subsidiary companies went into liquidation on March 8. Photo / Central Otago NZ

Cherri Global and its subsidiary companies went into liquidation on March 8. Photo / Central Otago NZ

A major cherry grower who went into liquidation earlier this month owes more than $40 million to creditors including Spark, PGG Wrightson and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness