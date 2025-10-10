Advertisement
Premium
Cherri Global collapse: Govt revealed as biggest external creditor

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The liquidators of Cherri Global have released their latest report into the state of the business's collapse. Photo / Duncan Brown

The Government is likely to be the largest external creditor of Cherri Global - a Hawke’s Bay cherry grower which went into liquidation owing nearly $43 million to creditors.

While most of the debt - $41.27m - is owed to related parties, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment,

