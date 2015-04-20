Supplier-shareholders in Australia's biggest dairy co-operative, Murray Goulburn, will decide next month whether to adopt a Fonterra-style capital structure that would involve raising about A$500 million ($506 million) in new capital and the launch of its units on the ASX.
The May 8 meeting follows more than 12 months of consultation and discussion with suppliers, Murray Goulburn (MG) says. The recommended capital structure is aimed at ensuring suppliers retain full control of the co-operative. If approved, all elements of the new capital structure are expected to be implemented by July.
"The recommended capital structure will allow MG to seek approximately A$500 million of capital to support its growth and value-creation strategy to deliver sustainably higher farmgate milk price and future earnings through investment in higher value-add products, improving operational efficiencies and innovation capabilities," said chairman Philip Tracy.