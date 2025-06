ASB Bank will launch a promotion at Fieldays to encourage farmers to install solar power. Photo / Bloomberg

ASB Bank is offering farmers five-year, interest-free loans of up to $150,000 for the installation of solar and battery systems on their properties.

The bank said farm electricity costs are rising, with the average 2025/26 season power bill expected to be around $28,000 for owner-operated dairy farms.

It said a survey of 1000 farmers showed 70% were interested in installing solar, particularly as farmers brace for another season of high electricity prices.

ASB engaged Prism Earth to develop online interactive tools to help farmers assess the benefits of solar for their business, including pioneering capability for farmers to map good locations for solar on their farm.

The bank said the tools - available “shortly” - would enable farmers to calculate their potential energy and emissions savings from solar and expected payback time from investment.