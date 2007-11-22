Anderton warns over Heather Mills' campaign

KEY POINTS:

Agriculture Minister Jim Anderton is worried that British celebrity Heather Mills' vegan campaign might get some traction.



He said today he didn't think Ms Mills was "an especially reliable source of credible scientific information" but some people might take her seriously.



Paul McCartney's estranged wife launched her campaign in London this week, accusing consumers of meat and dairy products of fuelling global warming because farms created greenhouse gases.



"I doubt the high profile campaign will sway the majority of British public opinion but it could have some effect," Mr Anderton said today.



"It is therefore a reminder to New Zealand about the urgency of having the facts to back up our claim to be an environmentally safe and responsible food producer."



Mr Anderton said New Zealand needed to be vigilant about the rising consumer concern over environmental issues.



"There is potentially a very strong business opportunity for us if we can show that our meat and dairy is much more environmentally responsible than other countries."



- NZPA