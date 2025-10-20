Advertisement
Alliance farmers back $270m Dawn Meats deal for 65% stake in meat processor

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Farmers have voted in favour of Dawn Meats taking a 65% stake in Alliance Group.

Southland-based Alliance Group’s farmer-shareholders have voted in favour of a proposed $270 million acquisition by Ireland’s Dawn Meats of a 65% stake in the meat processor.

The co-op’s Alliance’s farmer-shareholders will retain a 35% share in Alliance, New Zealand’s biggest sheep meat exporter.

Dawn Meats is one of Europe’s leading

