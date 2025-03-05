Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

$10/kg milk price expectations still safe, despite weak GDT auction

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dairy prices fell at today's Global Dairy Trade auction.

Dairy prices fell at today's Global Dairy Trade auction.

A $10/kg milk price forecast for this season still looks safe, despite prices falling for the second time in a row at this morning’s twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction, analysts say.

Overall, the tone was mixed, the GDT price index falling by 0.5% since the previous event.

Whole milk powder

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness