Pure Food Co co-founder and co-chief executive Sam Bridgewater said it’s a significant extension of its reach, with the potential to add another 2000 customers for the business.

“We know the challenge of supporting people with swallowing difficulties in aged care and hospitals is absolutely massive, and only getting bigger as the population ages,” Bridgewater said.

“But there are also thousands of Kiwis quietly suffering in their own homes who are missing out on the simple pleasure of a delicious, nutritious meal that’s safe to eat.

“Our foundational mission is to nourish the world’s seniors. By teaming up with Eat, we’re now able to reach them in their own homes around New Zealand.”

He confirmed that the deal had been in the works for roughly six months.

Bridgewater said he expects his company’s products will support a range of people, including people suffering from head and neck cancers, people recovering from surgeries and stroke, people with neurological disorders and severe intellectual disabilities, as well as older people with swallowing difficulties.

Under the brand name Eat Puree, Kiwis across the country will gain access to Pure Foods range of products, including hot breakfast options like omelettes and pork sausages, to slow cooked lamb and butter chicken dishes.

Husband and wife David and Alison Beer said the partnership would have huge benefits for the wider community.

Eat was founded almost 20 years ago by husband and wife David and Alison Beer, and has grown to be one of New Zealand’s largest providers of ready-to-heat-and-eat meals, delivered directly to people’s homes.

David Beer said the specialised products have added a “whole new dimension” to the business’ menu.

“There are thousands upon thousands of people with swallowing difficulties living at home who aren’t just missing out on consistently high-quality meals, they’re also at serious risk of choking if their food isn’t prepared properly,” Beer said.

He said the flow-on effect of supporting these people in their own homes will have huge benefits for the wider community.

“It will free up capacity in the health system because people who require texture-modified meals following surgery will be able to access them at home, rather than having to remain in a hospital bed in order to access their prescribed diet.”

Bridgewater said that the Pure Food Co had already begun offering home delivery of its meals in Western Australia and planned to extend that offering to other parts of Australia.

He said ongoing reforms to aged care policies in New Zealand and Australia were reshaping how and where older people could be cared for, and emphasised the need to innovate.

“The sectors on both sides of the Tasman are rapidly adapting to meet the massive increase in demand, so we’re focused on being really innovative in how we continue to reach the people who need our support.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.