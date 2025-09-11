Advertisement
Pure Food Co partners with Eat to deliver texture‑modified meals at home

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Pure Food Company co-founder and co-ceo Sam Bridgewater said the partnership would mark a significant extension in his company's reach. Photo / Dean Purcell

Texture-modified food developer The Pure Food Co is expanding its reach beyond the retirement and aged-care industries thanks to a new partnership with food home delivery provider Eat.

The Pure Food Co currently supplies its unique food system for people with swallowing difficulties to every public hospital and 80% of

