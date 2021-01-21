In the next few weeks, it will complete a further 217 new apartments/villas and new care suites which are like upmarket rest home or hospital beds. That's its target by the end of this financial year on March 31.
Oceania now has $1.7b of assets, up $177m or $1.7b on the November 2019 half-year.
"The company achieved very strong sales volume across both new sales and resales over the first half of the financial year, as well as experiencing continued strong demand for our premium care suites," said chief executive Earl Gasparich.
Sales volumes rose 44 per cent in what had been an uncertain year. The 20.6 per cent increase in resale volumes was particularly pleasing, he said.