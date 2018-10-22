Bill proposes 20 years residency to get NZ Super

A bill is proposing to increase the residency requirement from 10 to 20 years for New Zealand Superannuation. Photo / File

New Zealand could be a step closer to increasing the minimum residency required to get New Zealand Superannuation after a bill proposing an increase from 10 to 20 years was drawn from the parliamentary ballot.

New Zealand and Australia currently have the lowest residency requirements in the OECD at 10 years for eligibility to the state pension while the average across the OECD is 26 years.

But a bill put forward by New Zealand First MP Mark Patterson could change that, if it gains support from other political parties.

Patterson's bill proposes raising the minimum residency from 10 to 20 years after the age of 20 - meaning a childhood spend in New Zealand would not count towards the qualification.

Under the current law people have to be resident for 10 years with five of those being after the age of 50 to be eligible.