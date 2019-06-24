Image of a villa at Queenstown Country Club. Photo/Supplied.

Arvida Group is buying a portfolio of villages for $180 million and will fund the purchase through a combination of new equity and debt.

The retirement home operator said it has reached a deal to buy Bethlehem Country Club and Bethlehem Shores in Tauranga and the Queenstown Country Club. Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur on July 31, subject to customary closing conditions

"The acquisitions align with our strategy to own quality villages of scale. We now look forward to realising the potential of the development pipeline and introducing a continuum of care," Arvida chair Peter Wilson said.

The purchase will be funded through an underwritten placement of $50 million of shares at $1.25 each. A total of $92 million will come from a 1-for-5.7 pro-rata renounceable rights offer at an issue price of $1.15 per share. An additional $10 million of new Arvida shares will be issued to the vendors at market price and there will be $32 million of bank debt.

The villages are being acquired in an off-market transaction from interests controlled by Mr Fraser Sanderson, a long-term developer of high-quality retirement villages in New Zealand.