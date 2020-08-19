Fisher Funds senior portfolio manager Sam Dickie said the keywords for investors in a2 Milk's result were that it anticipated "continued strong revenue growth" in 2021.
If that proves the case, he says, a2 Milk will soon be sitting on a $1 billion in cash.
"At some stage, some of that will find is way back into shareholders' hands," he said.
In slides accompanying the result, a2 Milk talked about capital management - the need first to expand into new products in existing markets, expand geographically, and to assess mergers and acquisitions to drive further growth.
"They have certainly opened the door for some return of capital to shareholders," Dickie said.
"That's not because they don't have enough growth options - they have mammoth growth ahead of them - it's just that they are an incredibly profitable business," Dickie said.
Harbour Asset Management senior research analyst Oyvinn Rimer said the result may have fallen fractionally short of expectations but it was "massively ahead" on cash generation.
"Their cash balance is significantly higher than the market had expected," he said.
Rimer added he did not think a dividend was imminent.
"But a couple of years down the track - if they don't spend a large amount on capital investment, then it's going to translate into a cash balance way north of $1 billion, and they are almost there already," he said.