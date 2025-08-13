Advertisement
Commerce Commission warns Kmart NZ over greenwashing cotton claims

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Commerce Commission says Kmart NZ potentially breached the Fair Trading Act over its sustainable cotton claims. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Commerce Commission has warned Kmart NZ for greenwashing advertising over its “100% sustainably sourced cotton” claim.

Kmart admitted during an investigation that its “Better Cotton” was actually mixed with conventional cotton in the supply chain.

The retailer therefore could not say with certainty whether 100% of the cotton in

