The Commerce Commission has warned Kmart NZ for greenwashing advertising over its “100% sustainably sourced cotton” claim.

Kmart admitted during an investigation that its “Better Cotton” was actually mixed with conventional cotton in the supply chain.

The retailer therefore could not say with certainty whether 100% of the cotton in its clothing was supplied by Better Cotton farmers or was sustainably sourced.

The commission said Kmart potentially breached the Fair Trading Act.

Kmart has since removed the “100% sustainably sourced cotton” claim from its New Zealand website.