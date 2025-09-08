Advertisement
Commerce Commission takes CityFitness to court over allegedly misleading membership prices

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Commerce Commission alleges CityFitness did not include a compulsory 3% "transaction fee" in its advertised membership prices. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The Commerce Commission has filed charges under the Fair Trading Act against CityFitness Group for allegedly misleading customers over its membership prices.

The commission alleges CityFitness’ advertised membership prices did not include a compulsory 3% “transaction fee” and therefore were not accurate.

Vanessa Horne, Commerce Commission’s competition, fair trading, and

