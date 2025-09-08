The Commerce Commission alleges CityFitness did not include a compulsory 3% "transaction fee" in its advertised membership prices. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The Commerce Commission alleges CityFitness did not include a compulsory 3% "transaction fee" in its advertised membership prices. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The Commerce Commission has filed charges under the Fair Trading Act against CityFitness Group for allegedly misleading customers over its membership prices.

The commission alleges CityFitness’ advertised membership prices did not include a compulsory 3% “transaction fee” and therefore were not accurate.

Vanessa Horne, Commerce Commission’s competition, fair trading, and credit general manager, said businesses should not exclude compulsory fees from their advertised prices, as it goes against consumers’ right to accurate pricing.

“It shouldn’t be a difficult exercise to work out how much your gym costs,” Horne said.

The charge period for the alleged misleading claims was between December 21, 2023 and April 30, 2025.