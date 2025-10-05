Commerce Commission chair Dr John Small. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to several bricklayers in the Blenheim area following an investigation into suspected cartel conduct.

G J Marfell Ltd, Mike Vis Bricklaying Ltd and bricklayers Benjamin Robertson and Andrew Dwyer were issued warnings for conduct that involved the use of courtesy calls, including in the form of text message exchanges, to discuss quotes for projects.

Commerce Commission chairman Dr John Small said such discussions, particularly when specific pricing is disclosed, can lead to cover pricing, which is a form of bid-rigging.

He said a warning was appropriate despite the serious nature of the conduct as possible harm and financial detriment were limited.