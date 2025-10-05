Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Commerce Commission issues warning to Blenheim bricklayers over suspected cartel conduct

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Commerce Commission chair Dr John Small. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Commerce Commission chair Dr John Small. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to several bricklayers in the Blenheim area following an investigation into suspected cartel conduct.

G J Marfell Ltd, Mike Vis Bricklaying Ltd and bricklayers Benjamin Robertson and Andrew Dwyer were issued warnings for conduct that involved the use of courtesy calls, including in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save