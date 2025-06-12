Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Commerce Commission files charges against Ilaisaane Malupo of Nane Loans and alleges illegal lending targeting Tongan community

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Anti-ICE demonstrations continued across several American cities and Finance Minister Nicola Willis criticised the Reserve Bank over Adrian Orr's resignation.

An Auckland woman accused of acting as an illegal lender and alleged to have targeted the Tongan community with 15% weekly interest rates is facing court action.

The Commerce Commission filed charges in the Auckland District Court against Ilaisaane Malupo, who traded under the name Nane Easy Loan Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business