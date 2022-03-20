Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Comment: Women must be bold with NFTs, blockchain, crypto and other new technology

5 minutes to read
Hilary Walton, chief information security officer at Kordia. Photo / Supplied

Hilary Walton, chief information security officer at Kordia. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Hilary Walton

COMMENT:

Do you feel a little uneasy when someone starts talking about cryptocurrency, blockchain or NFTs?

My background in psychology tells me more women answered "yes" to that question than men.

The statistics back this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.