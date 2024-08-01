ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe

Bond traders at ANZ in Australia are alleged to have manipulated the sale of government debt last year. Photo / Doug Sherring

The Commerce Commission will consult Australian regulators to determine whether their investigations into ANZ Bank’s alleged bond market manipulation might impact its final personal banking services report, Businessdesk reports.

The commission’s draft of the 14-month market study was delivered earlier this year, and its final report was due to be delivered towards the end of this month.

The Commerce Commission told BusinessDesk it was aware of the investigations and “will be speaking with them to assess whether there are implications for our personal banking market study”.

“We are still working towards publishing this work on August 20,” a commission spokesman said.

Monopoly Watch director Tex Edwards believes the commission should delay its final report because the manipulation in Australia “absolutely” impacted NZ consumers.