Coca-Cola NZ to repay millions from Covid 19 wage subsidy

Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

The New Zealand arm of Coca-Cola will repay the $7.2 million it received through the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Coca-Cola Amatil, which is listed on the Australian stock exchange, confirmed while its New Zealand business did suffer the required 30 percent revenue drop during the first lockdown, it was now in a position to repay the funds.

All Coca-Cola New Zealand employees kept their jobs and were paid their full wages. The company group expects to make a full year net profit of $340m.