People take to the water as they gather in protest for climate action at Horseshoe Beach on November 25 last year in Newcastle, Australia. Now another protest supporting a similar cause has been held and more than 150 people arrested. Photo / Roni Bintang, Getty Images

People take to the water as they gather in protest for climate action at Horseshoe Beach on November 25 last year in Newcastle, Australia. Now another protest supporting a similar cause has been held and more than 150 people arrested. Photo / Roni Bintang, Getty Images

Australian police arrested 170 climate activists over the weekend after their floating blockade briefly disrupted activity at one of the world’s largest coal ports.

The fleet of kayaks, paddle boards and inflatable boats blocked the entrance to the Port of Newcastle, which exports millions of tonnes of coal each year.

Police said on Sunday evening 156 adults and 14 youths had been arrested and charged with offences including “disruption of a major facility”.

Protest organiser Rising Tide said it had briefly blocked a coal ship from entering the terminal, while the port operator said shipping was temporarily paused.

“I’m risking arrest and I encourage everyone who can to join me to fight for the future of my generation,” demonstrator Niamh Cush, 16, told the crowd before paddling out.