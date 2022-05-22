Voyager 2021 media awards
Christopher Niesche: What Australia's political change means for climate change

5 minutes to read
Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has promised to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030. Photo / Rick Rycroft

NZ Herald
By Christopher Niesche

OPINION:

Anthony Albanese's decisive election victory over the weekend – and the way Scott Morrison lost his Government – means Australia will start to take genuine action on climate change.

In Albanese, Australia will have

