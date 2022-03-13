Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: The decline of department store giant Myer

5 minutes to read
Shares in Myer rocketed more than 20 per cent after it announced a 1.5 cent-a-share dividend last week. Photo / 123RF

Shares in Myer rocketed more than 20 per cent after it announced a 1.5 cent-a-share dividend last week. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Christopher Niesche

OPINION:

Long-suffering shareholders in Australian department store Myer received much-needed good news when the company announced it would pay its first dividend in almost five years.

But it's unlikely to ever regain its former glory,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.