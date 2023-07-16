Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christopher Niesche: How boards game CEO pay

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce explains how the Australian airline is making more revenue per passenger than before the pandemic. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Investors and fund managers will be glad to see that the average pay for the chief executives has fallen over the past year.

But the real test will come in the next 12 months

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business