Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Crown Sydney casino Packer's pecker in a high-stakes political pickle

5 minutes to read

The Crown Sydney tower, aka "Packer's pecker". Photo / Getty

NZ Herald
By: Christopher Niesche

Anyone within a few kilometres of Sydney's centre cannot help but notice the Crown Sydney casino.

The city's tallest building, which dominates the skyline like no other, is the realisation of billionaire James Packer's long-held

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.