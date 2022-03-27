Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Australia Star casino, Suncity inquiry: Board, management must be accountable

5 minutes to read
Casino operator Star Entertainment Group is under a review. Photo / Getty Images

Casino operator Star Entertainment Group is under a review. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Niesche
By
Christopher Niesche

Business Writer

OPINION:

When we think of casinos, we don't think of management consultants with PhDs.

We usually think of Las Vegas, garish lights, show girls and, of course, the Mafia.

Movies set in casinos inevitably feature

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.