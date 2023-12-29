Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christopher Luxon needs to embrace chairman’s role - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will need to step up to meet the new Government's challenges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will need to step up to meet the new Government's challenges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Christopher Luxon’s challenge in 2024 is to prove himself to be the leader New Zealand needs to get through some rocky economic times ahead, yet at the same time lead the long-term transformational change

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business