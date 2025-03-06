Advertisement
Christopher Luxon has just one job next week – Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon must convince investors they face no political risk putting money into New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties and the Mayor of Auckland.
THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The Government will hold a global investment summit in New Zealand next week.
  • Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has a $204 billion long-term pipeline of mostly unfunded infrastructure projects.
  • Helen Clark, Dame Jenny Shipley, Sir Bill English and Chris Hipkins all survived the health portfolio to become Prime Minister.

A friendly rivalry is emerging between Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop over who might become Prime Minister should there be a vacancy.

Health Minister Simeon Brown is the natural deputy to either, since National does best when led by a genuine liberal-conservative combo.

