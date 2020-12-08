Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christmas freight jam: Will Gisborne be our latest container port?

5 minutes to read

Gisborne's Eastland port has $140m eye on future business. Photo / Supplied

By:

Herald business writer

Importers frustrated about container freight jams at Auckland's port may like to note Eastland Port in Gisborne has the greenlight to start on its biggest upgrade in more than 100 years - a project that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.